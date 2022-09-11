Lewiston police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a bicyclist on Lewiston Road.
Officers responded to the scene, between Mountainview Drive and the on/off ramps to Creek Road Extension about 2 a.m. Sunday and found a bicyclist down in the roadway. Police, fire, and EMS responded to the scene but the male bicyclist was deceased.
Investigators found several pieces of a vehicle and believe it to be a grey-colored Toyota sedan with front-end damage on the passenger’s side. The vehicle fled the scene south on Lewiston Road.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the Lewiston Police Department at 716-754-8477 or email Captain Salada at msalada@lewpd.com
The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending proper notification of family.
Lewiston PD, Niagara County Sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit, New York State Police, Lewiston No. 1 Fire Company, and fire police from Upper Mountain Fire Company all responded to the scene.
