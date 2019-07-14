The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found on the shore of Lake Ontario Sunday morning.
According to reports, the body was found about 9:30 a.m. by a fishing vessel about 3 miles north of Point Breeze. The Orleans County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol and New York State Police boat responded to the area and recovered the body.
The sheriff’s off is currently working with the Orleans County Coroner’s Office, the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office and State Park Police in Niagara Falls to identify the body.
The incident is being investigated and further information is expected to be released as it becomes available.
