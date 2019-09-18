Timothy Sweeney of Buffalo was given the maximum sentence of eight years in prison for molesting two young girls between Aug. 8 and October 2018.
The mother of the two victims urged Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon to sentence Sweeney, 28, to prison, saying the abuse severely harmed her daughters, who were six and eight at the time.
Sweeney was arrested last November and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He accepted a pre-indictment plea offer June 6 to two reduced counts of attempted first-degree sexual abuse.
The Niagara County Probation Department recommended in a pre-sentence report that Sweeney be placed on probation. Sheldon said she was "shocked" by their recommendation.
"This case sickens me," Sheldon said.
Sheldon instead gave Sweeney the maximum sentence: four years in prison on each count, to be served consecutively, as well as 10 years of post-release supervision.
