A Buffalo man pled guilty to charges of having attempted course sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old, Thursday morning.
Jonathan J. Pericozzi, 33, of 263 Commonwealth Ave., Buffalo, in front of Judge Caroline Wojtaszek, admitted to the lesser charge after being arrested for having course sexual conduct with a child on Aug. 1 by Lockport police.
He was accused of committing this crime over the course of two years between Dec. 2020 and July 2022.
Pericozzi’s sentence is at minimum three-and-a-half years and 15-years maximum. Sentencing is scheduled for January.
