BUFFALO — One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Buffalo, police said Sunday.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Sweeney Street on the city's east side just after 6 p.m. Saturday, Buffalo police said.
The officers found a 23-year-old gunshot victim, who was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center and pronounced dead there. His name was not immediately released.
A 26-year-old man was was driven from the shooting scene to Buffalo General Medical Center in a private car, police said. The man was later transferred to ECMC and was in stable condition there Sunday, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.