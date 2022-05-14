Authorities are calling Saturday afternoon’s mass shooting in Buffalo a “hate crime and racially motived violent extremism.” Ten people were killed three others were wounded in the attack at a Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

The gunman was identified as Payton Gendron of Conklin, a community south east of Binghamton by officials who were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity.

The suspect was being questioned Saturday evening by the FBI, one of the officials said, and was expected to appear in court later Saturday.

Officials said 11 of the victims were Black and two are white.

“This is the worst nightmare that any community can face, and we are hurting and we are seething right now,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at a news conference. “The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained.”