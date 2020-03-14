Niagara County investigators were searching for the cause of a Saturday afternoon fire at a Carmen Road home in Hartland.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported that 911 calls came in about 1:05 p.m. Saturday reporting the fire at 2345 Carmen Road.
Sheriff's deputies along with members of the Middleport Police Department and Hartland, Gasport, Barker and Middleport volunteer fire departments responded to the scene to find the rear of the structure engulfed in flames.
The fire was subsequently extinguished by the responding fire companies.
The residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. I
Deputies reported that it appeared that the fire began at the base of the exterior rear wall of the residence before traveling up to the structure's roof.
The cause of the fire is unknown and being investigated by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.