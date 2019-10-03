Search warrant execution by officers from the Niagara County Drug Task Force and Lockport Police Department resulted in the agencies finding suspected crack cocaine in a Beattie Avenue apartment earlier this week.
Deanna L. Pippard, 58, 313 Beattie Ave., apt. 2, was charged with first-degree criminal nuisance, and Carmel C. Woodard, 37, 45 Saratoga St., Buffalo, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug Oct. 1. Pippard's apartment was raided around 8 a.m.
Pippard was detained for $750 police bail. Woodard was kept in custody pending a court appearance.
