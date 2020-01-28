Three Lockport residents stand accused of stealing a rental vehicle in Buffalo after the vehicle was subjected to a traffic stop on Robinson Road.
Dale W. Skates, 20, 236 Lock St., Nicole M. Rosenbeck, 24, 229 Lock St., and Michael D. Wilkins, 26, 6351 Robinson Road, were all charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony, after the Jan. 22 stop by a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy. All three were in the vehicle when it was stopped.
The vehicle was stopped because state Department of Motor Vehicles records listed it as stolen. Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti said the rental vehicle belongs to the Hertz Corporation.
Skates, Rosenbeck and Wilkins were all arraigned and given court appearance tickets.
