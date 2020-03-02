A Cheektowaga man has been charged with second-degree murder following a deadly shooting at a 7-Eleven on Sunday.
Travis J. Zukic, 27, of Cheektowaga was arraigned Sunday before Cheektowaga Town Court Justice James J. Speyer, Jr.
The shooting occurred about 11 a.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven store on French Road in the Town of Cheektowaga. Zukic shot a 23-year-old female employee who was working at the store at the time. She later died at Erie County Medical Center.
Zukic is scheduled to return on Thursday for a felony hearing. He remains held without bail.
If convicted on the charge, he faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Cheektowaga Police Department for their work in the investigation.
