Niagara County fire investigators are looking into a chicken coop fire on the 5100 block of Upper Mountain Road.
Members of the Cambria Volunteer and South Lockport fire companies responded to the blaze about 6:20 p.m. Friday.
The chicken coop was built off of the exterior wall of an unattached garage at the property. While the coop was destroyed in the fire, the garage was saved from major damage. A number of chickens were lost in the fire, sheriff’s official said.
No injuries were reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Team is underway.
