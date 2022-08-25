Zachery R. Wilson, 26, of Lockport, was sentenced to prison in Niagara County Court by Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek earlier this week.
Wilson pled guilty to the crime of using a 5-year-old child in a sexual performance. The sentence, a 15-year prison term followed by an additional 15-years of post-release supervision, was the maximum that could be imposed by the court.
District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said, “Wilson will be in prison or under supervision for the next 30 years, which is necessary because of the severe damage this crime caused and to safeguard the community.”
Wilson was arrested in March when he was charged with possession of a sexual performance of a child, as well as the charge he was ultimately sentenced under. Wilson pled guilty in July to making the piece of child pornography, in exchange for the possession charge being dropped.
Wilson was working as a lunch monitor at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School at the time of his arrest, but local law enforcement denied there was any connection. Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott said the victim was not from the school.
Wilson will not be eligible for early release until he has completed 85% of his sentence and upon release he will have to register as a sex offender.
Special Victims Bureau Chief Cheryl Grundy and Assistant Attorney Liesel Marcantonio prosecuted this case.
