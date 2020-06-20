Falls police are investigating an armed robbery that took place shortly after noon on Friday at a store on the 1800 block of Pine Avenue.
A cashier at the store told police a Black man wearing a white/light blue face mask, a black and blue hoodie and black pants entered the store about 11:55 a.m. and asked if they had book bags. She replied no and the man continued to shop around.
About 12:15 p.m.. the man approached the cashier with baby clothes and a cloth bag and pulled out a silver handgun from his right hand pocket. He demanded money and for the clerk to open the cigarette display. While yelling, “Look away!” at the clerk, he took all 51 packs of Newport 100s valued at $577 from the display. The cashier gave him $520 and he took the three sets of baby clothes and the tan bag. He then left the store and fled north down an alley.
Police said there is video surveillance footage of the entire time the man was in the store and the incident is being investigated by detectives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.