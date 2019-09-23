A city resident is being held at Niagara County Jail without bail after a Sept. 20 raid on his residence turned up weapons and suspected narcotics.
Tyrone Belton Bruce Jr., 36, 25 S. Bristol Ave., was charged with three counts of second- or third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, after the early morning raid by the Niagara County Drug Task Force with assistance from the county Emergency Response Team and Lockport Police Department.
Armed with a search warrant, police turned up two loaded handguns, a set of metal knuckles and a quantity of suspected narcotics. Belton was jailed without bail due to prior felony convictions, Sheriff James Voutour and LPD's interim chief Steven Preisch said in a joint announcement Monday.
The raid on Bruce's residence followed a two-month investigation into reported drug activity in and around the residence, police said.
