BUFFALO — A Lockport man is going to prison for possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute it, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.
Gilberto Marchese, 38, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin G. Bish, who handled the case, said that, between December of 2015 and March of 2019, Marchese possessed with intent to distribute cocaine. On March 27, 2019, law enforcement officers searched Marchese’s Grand Street residence and seized approximately 29 grams of cocaine, a grinder with suspected marijuana residue, and two digital scales.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Niagara County Drug Task Force and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
