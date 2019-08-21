Falls police are looking for help from the public to identify and find a suspect in what has become a one-man crimewave in the city's LaSalle neighborhood.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division have released a photo taken from a security camera that shows a male suspect "stealing (an) ATV from a yard in the 1100 block of 98th Street on Aug. 10." investigators say the man is a suspect in multiple criminal incidents.
"There has been a recent string of larcenies involving the theft or attempt theft of ATVs and motor vehicles along with burglaries of garages and sheds in the area," Criminal Investigations Division Detective Lt. John Conti said in a statement. "Police are advising residents to take reasonable precautions to avoid being a victim of theft by locking their vehicles, sheds and garages and to report any suspicious activity."
Investigators also asked LaSalle residents who may have experienced attempted thefts in the last few weeks to contact them.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect in the security camera photo is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division at 286-4553 or the NFPD non-emergency number at 286-4711.
