LOCKPORT – A correctional officer has been arrested and charged with tampering with public records.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced that Alexandra Matalavage was arraigned before Town of Lockport justice and released on her own recognizance on Tuesday.
Matalavage, 52, faces five counts of Tampering with Public Records in the first degree, a felony. She is suspended pending a departmental hearing, according to the statement.
"The arrest stems from an investigation into incidents which occurred at the Niagara County Correctional Facility while Officer Matalavage was on duty," officials from the sheriff's office said in a statement. "The incidents came to light after reviews of inmate supervisory rounds were conducted."
Undersheriff Michael Filicetti said the office will not release additional information due to the on-going criminal and departmental investigations.
Matalavage has been employed as a correction officer since 2008. She is expected to return to court on Oct. 1.
