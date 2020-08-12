A 30-year-old Niagara County corrections officer was arrested Tuesday following a one-car crash on Lower Mountain Road in Cambria.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reports that Daniel Stevens, 30, of Niagara Falls, was charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident about 8 p.m., following a report of a reckless driver. Deputies said Stevens struck a mailbox on Lower Mountain Road prior to being stopped.
Stevens, who was hired in 2017, was off duty at the time of the incident, according to the sheriff's office. He’s scheduled to appear in Cambria town court on Oct. 5.
Stevens was suspended pending a departmental investigation and hearing, the sheriff's office said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.