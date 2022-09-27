An inmate at Niagara County Correctional Facility is accused of falsely claiming he was sexually assaulted by a corrections officer.
Shakur McIntosh, 19, was charged with third-degree falsely reporting an incident on Tuesday.
According to Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti, McIntosh reported on Sept. 24 that he was assaulted by a corrections officer, and investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau, which included a review of body-worn camera footage, determined the allegation was false. McIntosh was charged and given an appearance ticket for Town of Lockport Court.
"I will always ensure that all accusations against any employee are thoroughly investigated. If during the investigation it is determined that the allegations are completely false, I will ensure that the accuser is charged and held responsible," Filicetti said. "I will not allow my employees to be subjected to baseless accusations by individuals looking to play the system."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.