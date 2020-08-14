A Lockport couple are facing miscellaneous charges after a Thursday traffic accident.
Peter J. Morello, 30, 98 Ransom St., and Shannon A. Ross, 33, 136 Spalding St., were driving with their children in the vehicle when Morello struck a parked vehicle while making a left turn on Walnut Street, according to Lockport Police Department.
A responding officer found a hypodermic needle at the scene and a needle cap in Morello's possession, according to LPD. Further, the officer found that Ross was in violation of a protection order issued to Morello.
Morello was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, possession of a hypodermic needle and making an improper left turn.
Ross was charged with second-degree criminal contempt.
Both were taken into custody, the vehicle was towed and a report was made to Child Protective Services, police said.
