DARIEN – The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a cow shot on a Town of Darien farm.
At sunrise on Sunday, a farmer discovered one of their cows had died from a gunshot.
Brian Frieday, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office chief deputy of road patrol, said Monday there is no chance the bullet struck the animal by accident.
"This certainly was intentional," he said.
Friday was reluctant to elaborate, only saying the intentionality was determined by, "the placement of the wound." He would not detail specifics of the incident in an attempt to preserve deputies' ability to vet tips, he said.
The incident occurred in the area of Bennet Road and Simonds Road, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Deputy Kevin McCarthy at (585) 345-3000, ext. 3237.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.