A Cuban national was sentenced Wednesday to one to three years in state prison for trying to use a forged credit card with information that belonged to a Border Patrol agent.
Gunter Hernandez, 45, and Yaneiro Espinosa, 51, both of Buffalo, used the forged credit card to attempt to purchase items at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA.
The agent learned of the illegal use of his credit card information, used the Discover Card application to track the fraudulent purchases to the outlets, and there arrested Hernandez and Espinosa.
Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon could have sentenced Hernandez to up to four years in prison.
