A Niagara County judge refused to dismiss murder and other charges against a North Tonawanda man accused in the slaying of Mandy Steingasser 25 years ago.
Judge Sara Sheldon also rejected a request by Joseph Belstadt's defense team this week to hold a Singer hearing to determine whether prosecutors had taken too long to charge their client.
"We had a protracted delay in this case of 25 years," defense attorney Michelle Bergevin said. "What I didn't hear from (Niagara County District Attorney Caroline) Wojtaszek was a clear-cut reason why."
Prosecutors said it's taken that long to put together the forensic evidence necessary to charge Belstadt.
Bergevin disagreed.
"Any claim that there was new forensic evidence is untrue," Bergevin said. "That evidence has been there from the first sweep (of Belstadt's car). The evidence has been available for decades. The technology has been available for decades. The passage of time is an impairment to the defense."
She asked Sheldon to dismiss the case against Belstadt or schedule to a hearing to explore the timeframe it took to bring the case.
Wojtaszek tartly told Sheldon that the Steingasser case had always been a priority for police and prosecutors.
"This was never dropped. This is a case that was worked on continuously for 25 years," Wojtaszek said. "This does not require a (hearing) on how evidence was collected and handled."
Sheldon agreed.
"I find good cause for the delay," the judge said. "There will be no Singer hearing. I find there was a good faith basis for the delay."
Belstadt had been the prime suspect for police since Steingasser, who was 17 at the time, disappeared in the early morning hours of Sept. 19, 1993. She was last seen alive about 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Oliver Street in North Tonawanda.
Information developed by investigators looking into her disappearance pointed to Belstadt as the last person she had been with before vanishing. Witnesses told police they saw Steingasser getting into Belstadt’s car.
Five weeks after her disappearance, Steingasser’s body was recovered from Bond Lake Park in Lewiston.
Although investigators recovered evidence from the scene, including DNA, much of it was degraded. Police and prosecutors concluded then that they lacked enough evidence to present the case to a grand jury or to arrest Belstadt.
In late 2017, prosecutors re-opened their investigation and took another look at the evidence. That re-opening included a retesting of the DNA evidence using more sophisticated technologies that weren’t available in 1993.
Prosecutors say that retesting of two hairs found in Belstadt's car provided them with the forensic evidence they needed to finally charge Belstadt in Steingasser's death.
A Niagara County grand jury indicted Belstadt on a charge of second-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty and is free on $250,000 bail.
Belstadt's defense team had also contested the seizure of the evidence from the car. They argued that Belstadt had not given police permisison to search the vehicle.
But Sheldon ruled the Belstadt had "no standing" to contest the search, because his grandmother, who owned the black 1984 Pontiac, had consented to the search.
The judge also ruled that statements Belstadt has made to police over the past 25 years can be used at his trial. But she told prosecutors they cannot introduce testimony from Belstadt's ex-wife, who claims that he confessed to her that he killed Steingasser.
Still pending is a decision on whether prosecutors can take testimony from what have been described as “jailhouse informants” with knowledge related to the case.
