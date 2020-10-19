Lockport's police superintendent on Monday acknowledged one robbery at a delicatessen on West Street while dismissing social media rumors about multiple robberies in the city as misinformation.
Police Chief Steven Abbott said there was a robbery at Frank's Deli on West Street on Monday, adding that he was not certain about the amount of money that was taken from the family owned convenience shop.
“There was a robbery at Franks Deli,” Abbott said. “I don’t know the exact dollar amount that was taken. I haven’t seen that report but no one was hurt.”
While social media was abuzz on Monday about what individuals posting online suggested was a series of robberies in the city, Abbott described it as misinformation and said no other robberies were reported in the city throughout the day.
“Not everything you see on Facebook is true,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.