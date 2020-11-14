A 35-year-old Falls man was charged early Saturday morning following a physical confrontation between several people at a Portage Road donut shop.
A city woman said she was in the donut shop with three of her friends waiting for food when Gene D. Hilson, 35, 723 Main St., Apt. 3, and his girlfriend began talking to them about college. The woman said Olsen told them he was a big supporter of public colleges and when she told him they all went to a private college Olsen got angry and began screaming at them.
The woman said Olsen’s girlfriend then began to push and swing her fists at one of the women. Olsen himself punched and shoved two of the women, one of the victims said.
Arriving officers noted that Olsen’s girlfriend was irate from the moment they arrived and was complaining of lost glasses. She was picked up by a family member and left the scene.
Olsen was charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.