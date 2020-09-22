A Falls man picking up food for delivery from a restaurant on the 2700 block of Pine Avenue told police someone hopped in his running car and drove off.
The 38-year-old man said he was picking up a delivery through the Door Dash service and pulled up to the front of the restaurant about 2:35 p.m. Monday and ran inside, leaving his 2017 Toyota RAV4 running while he grabbed the food.
While waiting at the counter, the driver said he noticed his RAV4 driving east on Pine Avenue.
The driver estimated the car’s worth at $15,000. Police searched the area for surveillance cameras but didn’t find any.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.