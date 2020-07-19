Thirty-five sheep were removed from a Fisk Road farm in Lockport on July 9 after an investigation revealed they were not being properly cared for.
A neighbor called the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reporting the sheep were running loose on the farm and had no water. They also said several sheep had died and their carcasses were scattered all over the property.
A responding deputy did find several dead sheep in various states of decomposition. The deputy couldn’t find any sign of water for the sheep and noted their hay appeared to be rotting and their shelter was in very poor shape with 2 to 3 feet of feces stacked up and separated by layers of straw. The deputy also said the sheep appeared to be very weak and shaking. All grown sheep had not been sheared for what appeared to be a very long time and had matted coats. The deputy also found piles of sheep bones in different areas of the property.
A Niagara County SPCA official responded to the farm and deemed that the sheep would be taken from the farm so they could be cared for.
The deputy and SPCA official went to the property owner’s home on Bear Ridge Road to discuss the seizure and said he was initially resistant to the idea but after a few minutes back at the Fisk Road farm he quickly determined he could not properly care for the sheep and signed them over to the SPCA.
The sheep were relocated to a new farm on July 10. An SPCA official issued the property owner a ticket for animal cruelty.
