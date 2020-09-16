The driver of a ’13 Chevy Malibu is facing charges following an accident involving a Niagara Falls police cruiser Tuesday afternoon.
Falls police said the accident occurred about 1 p.m. at 13th Street and Pierce Avenue.
The driver of the Malibu, Nyrece D. Richardson, 20, 530 Portage Road, told officers that he was heading south on 13th and stopped at the stop sign at Pierce Avenue. He said he thought the two-way stop was a four-way stop and pulled into the intersection, colliding with a Falls police Tahoe which was heading east on Pierce.
The officer operating the cruiser complained of pain to their lower back and legs and was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital.
While on the scene of the accident, officers were informed that the owner of the Malibu had called police to report it stolen. The owner of the car arrived at the crash and told police he lives with Richardson and never gave him permission to use the car. The owner said the two were home and he fell asleep. He later received several text messages about the accident.
After being treated at Memorial for pain in his neck, Richardson was taken to police headquarters where he was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving without a license and failure to yield the right-of-way.
