The driver of a car was issued a ticket after being involved in a collision with a motorcyclist at Campbell Boulevard and Bear Ridge Road in Pendleton late Thursday night.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident occurred about 11:59 p.m. Thursday. When deputies arrived on the scene, the motorcycle was on its side, fully engulfed by fire.
An investigation determined that a Jacob Walker, 23, was traveling west on Bear Ridge Road in a Chevy Malibu and turned south onto Campbell Boulevard, turning right in the path of a eastbound Kawasaki being operated by a 23-year-old man. The motorcyclist was unable to avoid the car and was thrown from his bike in the collision.
The motorcyclist suffered several fractures and lacerations and was brought to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.
The motorcycle was extinguished by deputies fire personnel.
Walker sustained a possible wrist injury and was taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for treatment.
Walker was charged with failure to yield the right of way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.