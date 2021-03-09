Niagara Falls police are investigating an accident involving a car and a pedestrian on the 1000 block of Portage Road Monday night.
The accident occurred about 7:10 p.m., a 2013 Toyota being driven by a 63-year-old city man was heading north on Portage when the car collided with a woman. City officials said she was knocked unconscious and taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance for “significant” head and leg injuries. She was in the trauma ICU awaiting surgery Tuesday morning, city officials said.
The driver of the Toyota was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for evaluation. He is being charged with first-degree vehicular assault, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, DWI and circumventing an interlock device. Additional charges are pending.
City officials did not identify the arrested man.
