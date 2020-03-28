The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday morning crash between a pickup and a tanker truck on the 6300 block of Ridge Road in the Town of Lockport.
The collision occurred about 9:50 a.m. near 6344 Ridge Road. Sheriff’s officials say the pickup was heading west when it crossed the center line and hit the eastbound dairy tanker truck.
The unidentified driver of the pickup was extricated from his vehicle and sent to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight. His injuries were believed to be non-life threatening, according to a release. The dairy truck driver wasn’t hurt.
Members of the Niagara County Hazmat Team responded to the scene due to spilled diesel fuel.
Investigation into the incident by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office is continuing.
