GASPORT — An Amherst woman has been identified as the victim in a late Monday, fatal one-vehicle crash on Chestnut Ridge Road.
According to reports, Niagara County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 7800 block of Chestnut Ridge Road about 11:05 p.m. Monday. Arriving deputies found a vehicle with heavy front-end damage on the front lawn of a residence. The driver, Dana L. Aliberti, 46, was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation showed the vehicle was heading east on Chestnut Ridge when it left the road for reasons unknown and struck a tree before coming to a stop.
An investigation by the Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit is underway.
