A 17-year-old North Tonawanda teen was killed Tuesday night in a one-car crash on the 2800 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield.
Sheriff’s deputies say the crash occurred about 8 p.m. Tuesday. Arriving deputies found the heavily damaged car off of the north side of the Boulevard.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the car was heading west on the Boulevard and had just passed Ward Road when it began to swerve, leaving the roadway and hitting a telephone pole and tree.
Michael R. Marra, 17, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation by the Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit.
