LOCKPORT — A Royalton man will face only a pair of traffic tickets for his involvement in a double-fatal accident on Thanksgiving Eve.
Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced late Friday afternoon that Daniel Verratti, 65, was only issued a pair traffic tickets for the Nov. 25 crash, charging him with failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.
The sheriff said the tickets effectively close the investigation into the crash at Lewiston Road and Griswold Street that took the live of a young mother and her 2 1/2-year-old child.
"It's tragic," Filicetti said, "but it doesn't rise to the level of a criminal offense. We gather the evidence and confer with the DA's office to make sure the appropriate charges are laid."
Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said her office determined that their was no basis to file criminal charges in the case because there was no evidence that Verratti was driving while impaired or committed any other criminal conduct.
"It's a tragic accident," the DA said. "There was nothing in our review of the file that would lead to criminal charges."
Verratti is expected to appear in the Town of Royalton Court, in connection with the tickets, at a later date.
The sheriff's office said it began receiving multiple 911 calls at its communications center, at around 7:33 p.m. Nov. 25, reporting a two car crash at the intersection of Lewiston Road and Griswold Street in Royalton.
Deputies responded, along with fire personnel and EMS units, and begin treating multiple victims with serious injuries.
Investigators said Verratti's vehicle had been traveling southbound on Griswold Street, while a vehicle, carrying a family of seven, was headed eastbound on Lewiston Road. Accident investigators said Verratti 's vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Griswold Street and Lewiston Road and slammed into the driver's side of the family's vehicle.
The seven family members were identified as Danielle Dujenski, 31, her husband, Garrett Dujenski, 30, and their five children, ages 1 to 11 and all from the town of Machias. Danielle and Garrett Dujenski were taken by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.
Four of their children were transported by ambulance and Mercy Flight to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. The fifth child was taken by ambulance to Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport.
That child was pronounced dead at the hospital. Danielle Dujenski was pronounced dead at ECMC a day later.
Verratti was was transported by ambulance to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
Garrett Dujenski was last listed in stable condition in the trauma intensive care unit at ECMC. Two of the four Dujenski children were last listed in critical condition in the pediatric intensive care unit at Oishei Children's Hospital.
One of the children was last listed in guarded and critical condition there and another child was last listed in guarded condition.
