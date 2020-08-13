City firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at the Best Western Plus Hotel, 515 S. Transit Road, about 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival, fire Capt. John Fredrickson said a column of smoke was billowing from the roof of the hotel and he requested a Firefighter Assist and Search (FAST) Team from the Niagara Falls Air Refueling Station as well as having personnel from the South Lockport Fire Co. placed on standby. All staff and hotel occupants had evacuated the building as firefighters arrived.
Firefighters entering the building found the fire contained to one large commercial dryer in the laundry room area. It was quickly extinguished. Fire crews searched for any signs of fire along the dryer vent to the roof but nothing was found.
An investigation determined an employee had placed too many different variety of items items inside the dryer which caused them to ignite.
There were no reported injuries. Fire officials pegged the damage at $30,000
