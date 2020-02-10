A North Tonawanda man is facing several charges related to falsifying medical records to falsely obtain prescription drugs.
Andrew Grzeskowiak, 45, of North Tonawanda was arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Diane Wray on Thursday on the following charges:
• Two counts of second-degree falsifying business records, class “A” misdemeanors
• One count of obtaining a controlled substance/prescription by fraud, a class A misdemeanor
• One count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class “A” misdemeanor
According to a release from Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, Grzeskowiak made false entries in patient medical records on multiple occasions between June 29 and Sept. 16, 2019 to fraudulently obtain various prescriptions while employed as a registered nurse at ECMC.
Grzeskowiak is scheduled to return on Feb. 20 for a pre-trial conference. He remains released on his own recognizance.
DA Flynn commended the Buffalo Police Department, ECMC and the New York State Department of Health for their work in the investigation.
