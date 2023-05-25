Lockport Police say an elementary school principal was charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing her vehicle into a tree early Monday evening.
Police were called to the accident scene on Davison Road about 7:15 p.m. Monday.
Heather B. Walton, 49, of Lewiston, was found by police at the accident site but could not explain as to what caused her to crash into the tree. Police administered field sobriety tests on Walton, all of which she failed. She also refused to give a Breathalyzer test, according to LPD reports.
Police allege that Walton, the principal of Roy B. Kelley Elementary School, stated she had two mixed drinks containing liquor at 3 p.m.
Walton was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a Breathalyzer and a failure to use designated lane.
Superintendent Mathis Calvin said that he could not answer any questions pertaining to Walton’s arrest, but rather submitted a written statement:
“The Lockport City School District is aware of a recent incident involving a district administrator and local law enforcement authorities. The administrator at issue is on leave while the district continues to review and assess the circumstances at issue. The district is not able to provide any further detail at this time.”
Walton could not be reached for comment, but Police Chief Steven Abbott confirmed that the elementary school principal of Roy B. Kelley was arrested Monday night during a brief phone call.
