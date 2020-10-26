NIAGARA FALLS — A police chase that started in Erie County Sunday afternoon came to an end in Niagara Falls with the 38-year-old suspect caught on Niagara Street.
An Falls officer on patrol encountered the pursuit involving a black Hummer and Erie County Sheriff’s deputies as it moved into the city Sunday afternoon.
Multiple law enforcement agencies joined in the pursuit with the Hummer leading police through midtown and the city’s South End before coming to an end on Niagara Street where the suspect ran from the vehicle. He was quickly taken into custody. The suspect is reportedly a Falls resident.
He was transferred over to deputies from the Erie County Sheriff's Office who did not comment on their investigation at the scene.
Air One, helicopter from the Erie County Sheriff's Office, was involved in the chase and was seen flying over the city during the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.