A Niagara Falls man was sentenced to state prison on Monday for breaking into a neighbor's house on Feb. 9, 2015, after his girlfriend sought refuge there.
Robert W. Eddy, 30, also punched his elderly neighbor in the face during the attack, after the neighbor intervened in Eddy's fight with his girlfriend. Eddy was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief, the latter charge for damaging the neighbor's door.
Prosecutors allowed Eddy to plead guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree burglary on Feb. 5, 2016. Eddy was spared state prison, being sentenced to six months in Niagara County Jail and five years of probation.
Eddy failed to report to probation officers and did not report a change of address, according to Assistant District Attorney Joel Grundy.
Eddy told Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III on Monday that his violations were all a result of his drug addiction.
"Everything that happens to me, I go back to using," Eddy said.
Murphy sentenced Eddy to 1-1/3 to four years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.