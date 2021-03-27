Falls firefighters battled a series of house fires on the 1900 block of Lockport Street and were then called to the 1400 block of Wyoming Avenue for another fire early Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were initially called to Lockport Street about 3:40 a.m. where a fire appeared to have started in a vacant home at 1928 Lockport Street, according to reports from the scene. The fire quickly spread to a neighboring home which was also severely damaged. A third home also suffered less serious damage.
Three adults in the home neighboring the vacant house were able to escape unharmed and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
While on the scene on Lockport Street, firefighters were called to another blaze on the 1400 block of Wyoming Avenue. When they arrived, a home was fully engulfed in flames.
Two of the homes on Lockport Street were reportedly marked for emergency demolition.
Falls fire officials are investigating the fires.
