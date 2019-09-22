A Niagara Falls man admitted Friday to a knifepoint robbery and a burglary in which he wielded a gun.
Davon Handley, 22, of Willow Avenue, stoke a taxi-cab after the driver fled when he pulled out a knife to rob him Dec. 21, 2018 near 19th Street and Ashland Avenue. The taxi was later recovered and the Handley was arrested about a month later, according to Assistant District Attorney Ryan Parisi.
While awaiting indictment on the robbery charge, Handley and an unidentified accomplice broke into a Willow Avenue home in order to steal cash. Parisi said the homeowner jumped out a window to get away from Handley, who was wearing a mask and wielded a handgun. Several shots were fired inside and outside the home, but no injuries were reported, according to Parisi.
Handley claimed last week he lived at the home and wanted to “talk” with the homeowner.
On Friday, Handley said he broke into the home to steal cash and pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree burglary.
He also pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree robbery for the Dec. 21 incident.
Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III could send Handley to state prison for up to 14 years when he returns Nov. 15 for sentencing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.