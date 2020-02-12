WILSON — A Falls man was arrested by Niagara County Sheriff's deputies on Tuesday as they investigated the discovery of a stolen car.
Deputies came upon on an abandoned vehicle, in a ditch on Ide Road in the Town of Wilson around 3 p.m. and began looking for the driver. A short distance away, they located Anthony S. Giannone, 23, of the Falls.
The car had been reported stolen from the Falls and deputies also recovered what appeared to be stolen property in the car and in Giannone's possession.
Giannone was charged with fourth- and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (credit cards), petit larceny and trespass.
Investigators sad Giannone is suspected of stealing the vehicle and is also suspected of stealing items from vehicles in the Falls, the Town of Lewiston and the Town of Wilson. Giannone was released from custody on an appearance ticket.
Deputies said additional charges are pending.
