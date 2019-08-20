NIAGARA FALLS — A 72-year-old Niagara Falls man was arrested Monday afternoon after a witness reported to police he threw three kittens out of his moving vehicle.
Michael L. Freeman, 72, 4117 Washington St., was charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals about 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to Falls police.
A Lewiston woman called police about 2:20 p.m. Monday to report that she was driving north on Lewiston Road and a man in the car ahead of her was throwing kittens from his passenger-side window.
The woman said he threw them out of the window one at a time and she saw two of them “twitching and wiggling” after hitting the pavement.
The woman said she called police and started honking her horn at Freeman in an effort to get him to stop throwing kittens from the car. She also took a photo of his license plate while they were at a stop light.
Lewiston police quickly responded and stopped Freeman on Lewiston Road at Norwood.
When Falls police arrived, the woman positively identified Freeman as the man who threw the kittens from the car. She told police she thought there may have been more kittens thrown from the car she did not see.
Falls police found one of the kittens dead on the side of the road. There was no sign of the other two kittens.
An SPCA of Niagara investigator was called to the scene.
After being charged, bail was set at $250 for Freeman.
