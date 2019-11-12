Theodore Robinson of Niagara Falls must decide whether to plead guilty to burglary or face indictment on a more serious charge of rape.
Robinson, 32, of Niagara Street, is accused of breaking into a Niagara Falls woman's apartment by climbing and entering through the attic, and then forcibly raping her. When police arrived, Robinson refused to let the victim leave, leading to a standoff, according to Assistant District Attorney Cheryl Grundy.
At one point, Robinson instructed the victim to walk onto a balcony and tell police to leave, but officers remained at the scene, Grundy said.
Robinson eventually left the apartment and was taken into custody on charges of first-degree rape, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. He now has an opportunity to plead guilty to third-degree burglary, rather than be indicted on the rape charge.
