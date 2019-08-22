Walter E. Hilson of Niagara Falls has about two months to mull over a plea offer after allegedly killing a Lewiston woman in a drugged driving crash June 8.
Hilson, 52, of Ferry Avenue, is accused of driving under the influence when he struck another vehicle on Main Street in Niagara Falls. The other driver, Zora Toni Bradt, 77, died June 28 as a result of injuries she suffered in the crash, according to her obituary. Assistant District Attorney John Granchelli declined to say what drugs Hilson had taken before the crash.
Hilson was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, second-degree vehicular assault and second-degree vehicular manslaughter, and was given an opportunity Wednesday to plead guilty to the latter charge. If convicted, Hilson could face up to seven years in prison.
He is scheduled to return before State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch, Sr. Oct. 17.
