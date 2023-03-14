A Niagara Falls man is facing a 16-year prison term after pleading guilty to attempted assault on a police officer.
In county court, Reginald Barnes, 29, pleaded guilty to the highest charge he faced after stabbing a Niagara Falls police officer in the back during a domestic dispute last year.
According to Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman, on June 3, 2022, Barnes had been seen approaching the back yard of a person for whom a stay-away order had been issued, and when a pair of Niagara Falls police officers attempted to put him under arrest, a knife-wielding Barnes stabbed one of them and lunged at the other. Neither officer was injured, thanks to their use of body armor.
The county judge who has the case, John Ottaviano, said he would impose a 16-year prison term on Barnes at his sentencing.
"Our law enforcement officers face dangers daily in protecting the community. The promised sentence in this case reflects the seriousness of attacking a police officer," Seaman said.
