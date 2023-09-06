A Niagara Falls man is facing felony charges following a police chase that began in Lewiston early Wednesday morning.
According to a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office report, Deputy Justin Westmorland attempted to stop Fabian L. Carter II, 36, on Saunders Settlement Road for speeding and another violation about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. Carter kept driving east on Saunders Settlement through Lewiston and Cambria with the deputy in pursuit.
As the pursuit neared Lockport, deputies deployed a tire deflation device at the Campbell Boulevard intersection but despite the tire damage Carter kept driving north on Lockport Junction Road where a second tire deflation device was successfully deployed. Despite the fact Carter’s vehicle was driving on just rims, the pursuit continued north for a short time until he hit a stop sign at Ridge and Old Beebe roads and the vehicle was disabled.
Carter fled from the car into nearby woods but was taken into custody a short distance away.
Carter was charged with felony DWI — two previous convictions in 10 years, a felony county of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, reckless driving and numerous other vehicle and traffic violations.
Carter was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.
