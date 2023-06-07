A Niagara Falls man was sentenced to 20-years-to-life in prison Wednesday for killing a co-worker at Niagara Metals in 2021, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.
Matthew H. Figura, 37, previously admitted in Niagara County Court that he fatally shot Patrick M. DeLuca, 36, at the Niagara Falls-based scrap yard where both men worked on the morning of June 3, 2021.
At the time of Figura's indictment on single counts of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, in July 2021, Niagara Falls Police investigators suggested "mental health issues" may have played a role in the shooting. Figura was a recent hire at the scrap yard and DeLuca had been there "awhile," an investigator said. Figura was shot in the back of the head and died at the scene.
"This case is the epitome of devastation," County Court Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek said as she sentenced Figura.
