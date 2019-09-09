William A. Cauley, of Niagara Falls, was sentenced to three years in prison Monday for two break-ins at a Falls woman's home.
Cauley, 49, of Ashland Avenue, broke into the victim's home, assaulted her and broke a window on Dec. 22, 2018, according to Assistant District Attorney Maria Stoelting. Cauley broke into the home again Jan. 8, again attacked the woman, took several items and broke a window in the victim's car, Stoelting said.
Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon also sentenced Cauley to five years of post-release supervision for his conviction of attempted second-degree burglary.
