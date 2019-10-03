Jameel Ali will spend up to two years in prison for shooting a Niagara Falls man in the leg April 11 and continuing to shoot at the victim as he fled on the roof of a car.
Prosecutors say Ali, 25, of Maple Avenue, Niagara Falls, began shooting after he and an unidentified accomplice pulled up behind the victim, who had just exited a car near LaSalle and 11th Street about 1:30 p.m.
The victim leapt onto the roof of a car and the driver sped away on LaSalle Avenue.
Ali got back into his car and continued to shoot as they chased the car the victim was riding on. Ali and his driver broke off the chase, and no one else was injured.
Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III also sentenced Ali to three years of post-release supervision.
